Gov. Sanders orders flags flown at half-staff

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has ordered all flags in Arkansas flown at half-staff to show solidarity with Israel and mourn the recent loss of lives.

The governor said Monday that the United States flag and the state flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, Oct. 10, until sunset on Friday, Oct. 13.

At least nine Americans died in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel. The State Department said an undetermined number of American citizens remain missing and unaccounted for.

The attack and Israel’s response have left more than 1,400 people dead and thousands more wounded.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.