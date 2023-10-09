Grizzlies win first preseason game in overtime 127-122

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Grizzlies opened preseason play with a 127-122 victory in overtime against the Indiana Pacers. Memphis was led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who had a team-high 18 points.

The highlight of the night was Derrick Rose’s first game action as a Grizzly. The former Tiger star was in the starting lineup, and had 13 first half points.

Steven Adams played as well, his first time in a game since a knee injury in January. The big man played 12 minutes and tallied four points and five rebounds.

Jake Laravia helped put the game away with a few key baskets late in overtime.

The Grizzlies will be back in action for their second and final home preseason game on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.