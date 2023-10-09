Football Friday Night
Grizzlies win first preseason game in overtime 127-122

By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Grizzlies opened preseason play with a 127-122 victory in overtime against the Indiana Pacers. Memphis was led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who had a team-high 18 points.

The highlight of the night was Derrick Rose’s first game action as a Grizzly. The former Tiger star was in the starting lineup, and had 13 first half points.

Steven Adams played as well, his first time in a game since a knee injury in January. The big man played 12 minutes and tallied four points and five rebounds.

Jake Laravia helped put the game away with a few key baskets late in overtime.

The Grizzlies will be back in action for their second and final home preseason game on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

