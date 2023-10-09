Football Friday Night
Oct. 9: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting off the week on a great note! We are starting off in the morning, mainly in the 50s.

A dry cold front will move through this morning, bringing a wind shift to a more northerly direction.

With that being said, temperatures will top out in the upper 70s today under sunny skies.

The 80s return by Wednesday with a southerly wind.

Another cold front moves through by Friday, but the rain chances do not look impressive at this time.

We could see a few showers, but nothing heavy. That front will bring cooler temperatures again just in time for the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

We have live updates on the war in Israel as the United States sends a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Two people arrested in connection to a fire at a business in Kennett are set to appear in court this week.

Arkansas Department of Transportation is planning for additional traffic as we approach the 2024 solar eclipse.

A group hopes to roll back recent changes to Arkansas Freedom Of Information laws and make them stronger.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

