A string of break-ins leaves people looking for answers

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - People in Harrisburg have been sleeping with one eye open the past couple of days after a string of car break-ins left many people searching for their valuables.

One of those left searching was Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimble, who was shocked to wake up Friday and notice his phone and firearm were missing from his truck.

“It is just like you are violated that is your personal property, your space has been violated it’s a bad feeling you don’t even want to get into your vehicle because someone else has been in it without your knowledge or permission,” Kimble said.

Whenever a firearm is stolen, it creates panic, and, in this case, where the suspect looks young, Kimble was worried about what he would do with the gun.

“We thought it may have been a teenage-age individual that possibly could have stolen the firearm or others in town and taken it to school, so that was a concern,” Kimble said.

Now, while Harrisburg Police say the break-ins are random, Chief Eric Moore said there is a time of year when they tend to see more.

“We have a lot of duck hunters come in. You have a lot of hunters period, and people for some reason think it is an easy take from them,” Moore said.

Moore said in this raid, one car that had the windows broken had around 1000 dollars’ worth of hunting equipment stolen but he hopes this is all.

“Hopefully, we can shut it down quickly and get it over with,” Moore said.

Chief Moore said they were close to an arrest and stressed this was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.