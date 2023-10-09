Time capsule reveals childhood dreams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Buried treasure doesn’t always have to contain gold, and that was certainly the case in Jonesboro when a group of former students got to do the unthinkable.

For over 16 years, a large silver time capsule was buried in the courtyard of the International Studies Magnet School.

The landscape underwent major renovations as an amphitheater was constructed and configured with graduated seating. Ornamental grass was planted and the wide-open spaces of the landscape, once home to the Sixth Grade Academic Center, took on a whole new look.

When now-retired JPS teacher Layne Yawn went to start looking for the time capsule about a year ago, he recognized a problem right away: A heavy engraved stone identifying the SAC Time Capsule project was no longer anywhere to be seen in the courtyard.

He had fully expected to walk right to the spot—as he was the last one to touch the time capsule when it was put into the ground.

“We buried it to commemorate the last year of SAC,” Yawn said.

Some people thought it might have been moved due to the construction. A metal detector was used to scan the area, but it only turned up some nails and screws.

Archaeologist Juliet Morrow, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s station archaeologist for Northeast Arkansas visited the site with one of her students and spent a great deal of time searching the area, but to no avail.

As the days counted down close to the Class of 2013′s first class reunion, it appeared Yawn was not going to be able to deliver on his promise of helping the students open the time capsule in 2023.

However, that’s when fate would turn up a photo showing a different angle of the area where the capsule was buried.

JPS Facilities Director Monroe Pointer used the pictures to get a more accurate read of where the capsule might have been. He gave a photo to Josh Byard who plotted how many feet the capsule might be away from one of the outside walls of the school—based on the old photograph.

Pointer, along with Lowell Thompson and William Hayes, took to digging up the ornamental cover foliage just to see if they might find something.

About two to three feet down, the men found the heavy stone marker. Not far below that, a long cylinder wrapped in trash bags and duct tape started to appear.

The rest of the discovery would be left for the man who last put the time capsule in the ground—former SAC Student Council Advisor Yawn.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, he was surrounded by some of the same teachers and students who were there the day the time capsule was buried.

They all knew the capsule had been located, but a surprised Yawn would enter the courtyard to do the honor of removing it.

It was not an easy task, as part of the capsule was buried under the concrete pad for the amphitheater, but soon, there were cheers and smiles as the well-wrapped time capsule was pulled from the ground.

Yawn gladly took on the task of unwrapping and preparing the time capsule for opening at the Class of 2013′s reunion on Friday, Oct. 6.

Students gathered around in front of the theater at the Jonesboro High School as Yawn moved the end of the dented and mangled cylinder.

“Everyone let’s thank Mr. Yawn for helping us get the time capsule back,” Destiny Quinn Pienaar, Class of 2013 President said.

The crowd responded approvingly. Several took out their phones to record the moment.

Yawn reached deep inside and found a large envelope with hundreds of cards banded together by the students’ former teachers. Each student had written down what they wanted to be when they grew up.

There was a copy of The Jonesboro Sun dated May 24, 2007. It looked as pristine as if it had just been printed.

There was also a copy of a TV story aired by KAIT on SAC becoming International Studies burned onto a CD. The last SAC yearbook was preserved in a clear plastic bag and so was a photo of the entire student body taken inside the school gym.

A bright yellow t-shirt was also encased in plastic. Yawn said the t-shirt was like one worn every Friday by students and teachers.

There was even a cell phone included inside the time capsule. Someone had written on a Motorola Pink Razor phone, “Cell Phone. What kids and adults used in 2007.”

“Sarah Smith,” one student announced. They began looking through the cards searching for their name.

Several held their cards out to take a selfie. They smiled and laughed at what their younger selves had thought would be their future professions at age 11 or 12.

“My aspirations of being a ‘doctor or something medical’ didn’t quite work out, but an educator is just the perfect fit,” Abbie (Wilbanks) Haley, Assistant Principal of School Improvement at Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts Magnet said.

Homecoming football game activities started up in the distance and former students still rifled through the things found in the capsule. The fading sunlight gave way to lights from cell phones as crowds gathered around to look at the stacks of cards.

“I said that I wanted to be a vet,” Kierria Greene said. She held the card up proudly. Still, others laughed when they read their cards.

Malcolm Stafford said his goal was to play “pro football or basketball.” His brother’s card was in the other hand. It too read the same.

Mallory (Lancaster) Torres pointed to her card and said she was close. Torres said she wanted to be a doctor and now she works as a nurse.

