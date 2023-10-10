Football Friday Night
A-State goalkeeper Olivia Luther named SBC Defensive Player of the Week

Olivia Luther made 10 saves Thursday afternoon for Arkansas State women's soccer.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Arkansas State women’s soccer goalkeeper Olivia Luther has been named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Luther stymied Georgia State Sunday for her seventh career shutout, third-most in program history. She registered nine saves in the clean sheet effort as the Red Wolves held the second-most potent offense in the league off the scoreboard. Thursday against Troy, Luther allowed one marker, but stopped two other shots in an important division victory. The win marked the 11th of her career, tied for the fourth-most in program history.

This is the first career weekly honor for Luther and she is the first A-State player to earn SBC Defensive Player of the Week since goalkeeper Megan McClure on August 24, 2021.

A-State returns to action Sunday at the A-State Soccer Park against ULM. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ESPN+.

