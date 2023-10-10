Football Friday Night
Arkansas among top 10 for most dangerous rural roads in America

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas ranked high on a list of states with the most dangerous rural roads.

According to a study by Florida Personal Injury Lawyers Anidjar & Levine, Arkansas was number 10 on the list with 53.28 crashes per billion miles, a decrease of 7.4 percent over the last ten years.

“Nationally, the highest number of rural accidents happen on roads with a 55 mph speed limit, accounting for 26.9% of all rural road crashes. This statistic implies that while such roads might be engineered for higher speeds, they pose greater risks. The convenience of faster travel may come at this higher risk,” said a spokesperson from Anidjar & Levine.

North Carolina ranked number one in the country, with 70.45 crashes per billion miles.

