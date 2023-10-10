Football Friday Night
Arkansas firefighters headed to Mississippi to battle wildfires

A crew of Arkansas wildland firefighters is heading to Mississippi to help battle...
A crew of Arkansas wildland firefighters is heading to Mississippi to help battle drought-fueled wildfires like this one in Marion County.(Mississippi Forestry Commission)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crew of Arkansas firefighters left Tuesday to assist their Mississippi brethren in battling drought-fueled wildfires.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders deployed ten wildland firefighters to the Mississippi to assist in its ongoing wildfire suppression efforts, according to a news release from the Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division.

“Since Aug. 1, the Mississippi Forestry Commission has responded to over 760 fires that have burned over 14,163 acres,” the release said.

The crew will spend two weeks, beginning Oct. 10, responding to new fires in the southern part of the Magnolia State.

“The Forestry Division will also send five dozers to assist in the wildfire response efforts,” the department said.

