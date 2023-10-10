Attorney General to host summit on human trafficking

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An event next week in Little Rock will raise awareness of human trafficking in Arkansas.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin will host a summit on human trafficking on Oct. 16 and 17 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

The summit will feature presentations and discussions on multiple topics surrounding human trafficking.

Attorney General Griffin said he’s expecting a large crowd at the inaugural event.

“When we first started thinking about this, we knew events like this usually gather a few hundred people. Let me tell you the good news. We have over 1200 people already registered for this event. It’s going to be massive,” Griffin explained.

Griffin said it’s an issue every Arkansan needs to be well-informed on.

“We all need to be aware of the issue. If we’re not all aware of it, we can’t begin to all work together to combat it,” Griffin added.

The summit is free to anyone who would like to attend.

To sign up or see a list of speakers, visit the attorney general’s website.

