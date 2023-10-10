Brianna Hollingshed balances motherhood, school, and Arkansas State volleyball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Brianna Hollingshed is an Arkansas State volleyball veteran, serving as a middle blocker for the Red Wolves in 2019, 2020, and 2021. April 23rd, 2022 was a day her life changed forever.

“So right after weights, I went the doctor, I wasn’t feeling well,” she said. “They told me, you’re pregnant. I was like oh, okay! We’re also going through a transition phase with our coaches, Brian just got there. I just showed him a picture of the ultrasound, and he rushed over and gave me a hug. I was crying, I was panicking. And the first thing he said was what can I do for you? There are some coaches out there who will say, go home, take care of your life first. Volleyball is over for you. And at the time, I didn’t want volleyball to end for me.”

“We just sat there for over an hour,” added Red Wolves head coach Brian Gerwig. “Cryed and hugged. Not much talking because we didn’t know what to say. And I just remember saying over and over we’re here for you, we’re here for you. As a coach, it’s my job to get them through these situations. To show that this isn’t the end. That there is much more in life to do. Much more for them to experience. It’s not just a transactional volleyball relationship.”

It takes a village to raise a child. The Red Wolves have certainly welcomed Jaicen to the pack.

“It’s amazing,” Hollingshed added. “This whole program has been so supportive of what I’m experiencing. He has 17 aunties. He’s just met both basketball programs, so that’s more aunts and uncles. I come into the training room sometimes, to just rehab. I bring him with me. And I’m doing a workout, and he’s gone. Where is Jaice at? laughs. He’s on the court with the women’s basketball team.”

“There’s moments when Jaicen comes to practice, there’s moments he comes to the office. We love having him around,” Gerwig said.

Jaicen arrived in November 2022. His mother Brianna returned to the court in 2023, she has 68 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks, and 2 assists this season. She’s also set to graduate.

“Her ability to manage volleyball, and being a mom, and academics, and the training aspect that goes into that, I could not be more proud of her and the way she’s handled the situation,” Gerwig said.”

Hollingshed described a typical day during the season: “When I wake up in the morning, I’m mom. Make sure Jaicen is ready to go to daycare, or whereever he’s going. As soon as I leave, cause I have all online classes, which is great. I leave to go to study hall, his dad takes him to daycare, okay now I’m a student. And then after study hall, now switch, I’m an athlete. Brian reminds me that I bought in to this program. So I have to put in my best effort. It can’t be half mom, half student-athlete. You got to buy in to everything. Yeah, it’s been hard, but it’s worth it.”

Hollingshed plays her final home game for Arkansas State on Saturday, November 11th. Senior Day is also Jaicen’s first birthday.

