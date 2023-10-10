Butch Jones speaks at Little Rock Touchdown Club Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As Arkansas State football kicks off its bye week this week, Butch Jones took a trip to Little Rock to speak at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

He talked about everything from the state of A-State to the development of true freshman QB Jaylen Raynor, and even Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

You can watch the full event below.

