Butch Jones speaks at Little Rock Touchdown Club Monday

By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As Arkansas State football kicks off its bye week this week, Butch Jones took a trip to Little Rock to speak at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

He talked about everything from the state of A-State to the development of true freshman QB Jaylen Raynor, and even Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

You can watch the full event below.

