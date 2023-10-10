Football Friday Night
Fire department teaching students life-saving techniques

Students doing one of the exercises where they have to evacuate a smokey building.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One local fire department is teaching children fire safety tips that they can bring home to their families and help save lives.

The Paragould Fire Department is doing another round of their smokehouse course where they go to local public schools and show students different techniques of how to get out of a burning building.

Captain Brian Carter talked about why they like to teach kids at a young age.

“The reason we do 3rd and 4th grade is so they can do it twice and we can get a little repetitiveness to it. And we are going to go back over not playing with matches and lighters, stop drop and roll and we are going to go over that several times,” Carter said.

The department pumps in fake smoke and has the children come up with a fire safety plan that they can bring home and tell their parents about.

