Former A-State athlete caught up in Israeli-Gaza conflict

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Itamar Levi grew up under the cover of the Iron Dome and has always felt a sense of security from this missile air defense system.

He and his family have lived through conflicts before in the region.

The former A-State track and field stand-out, All-American athlete and All-Academic honors student who graduated in 2018 has traveled the world competing in the shot put.

However, it’s what’s happening right now in his homeland that has Levi most concerned.

“Everybody knows somebody who died,” he said. His interview via Zoom came as nightfall fell on another day of fighting in Israel and Gaza

The native of Katzrin, Israel now makes his home in Tel Aviv.

“It’s hard to sleep at night. It’s hard to sleep at all,” Levi said. “It’s hard to eat. It’s hard to drink.”

Nothing could prepare him for the atrocities he had seen over the last 72 hours.

Levi said the carnage seen on TV and social media is real.

Back when Levi was competing at the collegiate level, his parents would try to not tell him about what was happening at home in Israel. Now he’s right in the middle of it.

“We are losing civilians. They kill civilians,” he explained. “They kill women and children and kidnap babies.”

Israeli military reservists are being called up for duty.

“I have two older brothers and their wives got recruited back to the military,” Levi said.

The attacks by Hamas are unlike anything he has ever seen. Newly engaged, Levi and his fiance’ should be planning their wedding. But, there’s no time to celebrate. His brothers are headed to join the fight.

“They are both infantry. Their wives. One of them is a tank commander and the other one is a logistic commander,” he said.

Back when Levi was in Jonesboro, he once explained how the Iron Dome, worked to one of the K8 Sports team members.

“With the Iron Dome system, there are really high rates of success as long as you obey the instructions, you will be ok,” he said.

The problem is now Levi said the terrorists on the ground have no regard for human life.

“They are just slaughtering people. Just killing people,” he said shaking his head with disgust.

Levi coaches athletes now in Israel. Two of them are on the current A-State track team.

“Half of my heart is still back in Jonesboro. That’s one of the reasons that we are talking right now is because I feel so connected to you right now. I want to share with you what we are feeling and what we are going through.”

