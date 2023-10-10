Football Friday Night
“It’s freaking loud”: Neighbors fed up with crypto-mine noise

Neighbors of a new crypto-mining facility in Garland County say it’s “freaking loud.”
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Neighbors of a new crypto-mining facility in Garland County say it’s “freaking loud.”

Residents of Mountain Pine told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock, that the GMI Computing facility creates “constant, loud noise” that can be heard four to five miles away.

“It’s just freaking loud,” said Gary Muston, who lives across the road. “High-pitched fans, that’s what you hear.”

The company started operations just a few months ago, but residents say GMI Computing duped the town’s leaders into believing it would “be like a data processing center.”

While Muston and some of his neighbors say it’s too loud, others in the community said the noise is nothing compared to the former lumber mill.

“It’s really a non-issue for folks who’ve lived her from the time the lumber mill was here,” said Bill Brown, who has lived in Mountain Pine since the 1980s.

KATV reported Monday that city hall issued a noise ordinance and “ordered GMI Computing to soundproof the crypto mine.”

The company has until the end of the year to install the sound barriers.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

