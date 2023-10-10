Legislators search for Arkansans in Israel

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas legislators have been keeping an eye out for Arkansans who might be in Israel.

Arkansas Congressman Rick Crawford said he’s been involved in multiple meetings and briefings regarding the war in Israel.

Crawford explained there is no way to be sure right now, but some Arkansans may be in the country.

“We have people in Arkansas, and this is particularly true in our District, that visit Israel frequently. They go there on a pilgrimage. They go there with their church. They visit a lot,” Crawford said.

If you live in District 1 and have not heard from family or friends who may be in Israel, reach out to his office.

“I would call my office. 870-203-0540. Share as much information about where they are. The last time you had contact with them, and if they have a cell phone with them, we’ll need that cell phone as well. We can share that information with our sources and be able to help find or locate them in the country,” he added.

The representative expects to receive more details about Americans in Israel sometime on Tuesday.

