Lyon College unveils site plans for vet, dental schools

Lyon College released the proposed site plans Monday for the new Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine and School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine.(Lyon College)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Lyon College released proposed site plans Monday for its new Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine and School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine.

The new schools will be located on the site of Heifer International’s Little Rock campus in the East Village.

“These plans are the result of months of research and consultation with our founding deans and other industry leaders, and are carefully designed to serve the unique needs of the first dental and vet schools in the state of Arkansas,” said Dr. Melissa Taverner, president of Lyon College. “The momentum is building, and we are excited that we will announce our groundbreaking very soon.”

The plans were developed in coordination with Lyon College, OneHealth, Cromwell Architects Engineers and Moses Tucker Partners.

Lyon College said earlier this year it planned to start classes in the second half of 2025, with recruiting beginning in late 2024.

