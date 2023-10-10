Football Friday Night
NYITCOM at A-State grad carries on family tradition

Jonesboro native Dr. Jeremy Cohen now serves as the newest emergency physician at St. Bernards...
Jonesboro native Dr. Jeremy Cohen now serves as the newest emergency physician at St. Bernards Medical Center.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a new doctor on the block at one Region 8 hospital.

Dr. Jeremy Cohen joined the St. Bernards Medical Center staff in Jonesboro as an emergency physician on Sept. 27, but he’s been familiar with the same hospital since he was in diapers.

He said he learned what life as a doctor in Jonesboro was like starting at a young age.

“I’m actually the 4th generation Cohen here at St. Bernards,” Cohen said.

His family has a history of service at St. Bernards.

His father, Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, works in pulmonology at St. Bernards Clopton Clinic. His grandfather, the late Dr. Robert Cohen, also practiced at St. Bernards. Dr. Cohen’s wife, Rachel, is an acute care nurse practitioner with St. Bernards Heart & Vascular.

Dr. Cohen has worked at St. Bernards for 13 years. He started as a patient care technician before completing his Family Medicine Residency in the emergency room.

“When I was in med school, whenever I did my ER rotation, I did it here in this ER,” he said. “I just really fell in love with it.”

The 870 native and St. Bernards legacy attended the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State. Cohen was a member of the inaugural graduating class of 2020.

NYITCOM’s Associate Dean of Academic Affairs Amanda Deel said the campus opened, greeting its first class in 2016.

“Dr. Cohen was a part of that along with about 118 other individuals,” she said.

Deel said their mission is to recruit and retain physicians in the Delta for the Delta.

“Anytime I hear of physicians staying here, it’s a huge source of pride I think for everybody here,” she said.

Cohen said staying in his hometown while attending med school was a blessing.

“It was so nice to be at NYIT and not have to uproot my family,” he said.

Dr. Cohen said he is excited to raise his two sons, Jackson and Lane, with his wife, Rachel, in the same place he was raised.

“I imagine I’ll probably stay here in Jonesboro for the long foreseeable future,” he said.

