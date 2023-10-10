Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Oct. 10: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up again this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 40s under clear skies.

Sunshine will prevail throughout the day, but by the evening, clouds will build.

This is due to a warm front that will lift to the north overnight tonight, and that will help temperatures warm into the mid-80s for Wednesday.

This warmup will not last long because another cold front sweeps through on Friday to knock the temperatures back down for the weekend.

This front will have a few showers, but it does not have a lot of moisture to work with as it moves through.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

An Arkansas rabbi speaks about a family he knows caught in the middle of the war and having to take shelter.

A former Arkansas State University athlete is caught up in the Israeli-Gaza conflict.

A professor explains the war in Israel could affect the economy worldwide.

Schools across Region 8 take action to cut down on time students are out of the classroom sick.

A Jonesboro native is the fourth generation of his family caring for the health needs of Northeast Arkansas.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has ordered all flags in Arkansas be flown at half-staff to...
Gov. Sanders orders flags flown at half-staff
A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
You may have noticed signs along Main Street recently, stating “Don’t support panhandling”...
City installs signs to deter giving to panhandlers
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Buried treasure doesn’t always have to contain gold, and that was certainly the case in...
Time capsule reveals childhood dreams

Latest News

Itamar Levi grew up under the cover of the Iron Dome and has always felt a sense of security...
Former A-State athlete caught up in Israeli-Gaza conflict
ISRAEL
Legislators search for Arkansans in Israel
Along with influenza, other viruses like COVID-19, RSV, and others will be predominant.
Schools preparing for increase in upper respiratory viruses
Butch Jones talks A-State at Little Rock Touchdown Club
At least a dozen handguns were stolen from a western Tennessee business.
Dozen handguns stolen from Dyersburg, Tenn. business