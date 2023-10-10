Oct. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up again this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 40s under clear skies.

Sunshine will prevail throughout the day, but by the evening, clouds will build.

This is due to a warm front that will lift to the north overnight tonight, and that will help temperatures warm into the mid-80s for Wednesday.

This warmup will not last long because another cold front sweeps through on Friday to knock the temperatures back down for the weekend.

This front will have a few showers, but it does not have a lot of moisture to work with as it moves through.

News Headlines

An Arkansas rabbi speaks about a family he knows caught in the middle of the war and having to take shelter.

A former Arkansas State University athlete is caught up in the Israeli-Gaza conflict.

A professor explains the war in Israel could affect the economy worldwide.

Schools across Region 8 take action to cut down on time students are out of the classroom sick.

A Jonesboro native is the fourth generation of his family caring for the health needs of Northeast Arkansas.

