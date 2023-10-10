Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

A high school employee of 18 years died in a crash, according to authorities. (SOURCE: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The passenger in a vehicle that was struck by an SUV driving the wrong way on an interstate in Alabama has been identified as an 18-year high school employee.

Officials said 55-year-old Parul Jani was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital after she was taken from the crash scene.

Police said the driver of the SUV that struck Jani’s Camry left the vehicle after the crash and attempted to cross the interstate on foot. He was hit by another vehicle while on foot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the man, identified as 44-year-old Roger Maurice Jones, later died from his injuries as well.

Authorities are still investigating to determine what happened leading up to the crash.

A witness told WBRC that a lot of people stopped to help after the crash took place. One group even reportedly prayed for the victims.

There is currently no update on the condition of the driver of the Camry, Jani’s husband Nitin Chandra Jani.

Parul Jani worked at Oak Mountain High School for nearly two decades while her husband has worked at the school since 2014.

The high school’s principal, Andrew Gunn, released a statement on Parul Jani’s death.

“We are saddened by the devastating news of the passing of our dear colleague and friend, Parul Jani. Mrs. Jani worked at Oak Mountain High School for 18 years, and her impact on our school community was immeasurable. Her warmth, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our students and staff made her an integral part of our Oak Mountain family,” the statement reads.

Gunn also said the crash has left the school community in shock.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her husband, Nitinchandra, and their three children,” he said. “We hope for his swift recovery and that he finds strength in the presence of his family during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has ordered all flags in Arkansas be flown at half-staff to...
Gov. Sanders orders flags flown at half-staff
You may have noticed signs along Main Street recently, stating “Don’t support panhandling”...
City installs signs to deter giving to panhandlers
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Buried treasure doesn’t always have to contain gold, and that was certainly the case in...
Time capsule reveals childhood dreams

Latest News

A student is accused of bringing a handgun to Poplar Bluff High School on Tuesday morning,...
Student accused of bringing handgun to Poplar Bluff High School said it was ‘for protection’
a look at the albino squirrel hanging out in a tree in the city cemetery.
Rare albino squirrel found in Jonesboro
Albino squirrel discovered in Jonesboro cemetery
Albino squirrel discovered in Jonesboro cemetery
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
Brianna Hollingshed: Mother, Arkansas State volleyball standout & more