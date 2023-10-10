Rare albino squirrel found in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - What was a normal workday for city employees in Jonesboro turned into something a little different when an extremely rare animal was found in a cemetery.

Terry Harris was cutting the grass at the City Cemetery in Jonesboro when he looked up into a tree and noticed something he had never seen before, an albino squirrel.

“When I actually saw it, it honestly looked like a rat,” Harris said.

Harris had no idea what the animal was as it ran around the cemetery which led Harris to call his friends over to look.

“I saw the tail of it, it had red eyes indicating that it was albino, and it was one of the most beautiful things you have ever seen in your life,” Harris said.

According to A-to-Z Animals, Scientists estimate that one in every 100,000 squirrels is born albino, making for just over 20 of them in the United States.

Harris said they work there all the time and had never seen anything like this.

“We see deer over there, we see groundhogs, we see rabbits, but to see something like this, it’s astonishing man,” Harris said.

The squirrel spent the day hanging out in a tree while people around town took the chance to take a look.

