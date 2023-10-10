School’s food bank in need of donations as demand increases

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college’s food pantry is in need of donations.

Black River Technical College’s food pantry has been helping students with food insecurity for years.

Now, the pantry’s shelves are growing bare as those needing help from the pantry have increased drastically.

“When we first started doing the food pantry, at most, we would help 16-17 students. This semester, in the first eight weeks, I believe it is 17 different students,” Director of Food Service Management Christina Derbes said.

Derbes believes inflation and a rise in living costs are to blame.

“They’re struggling to make it from one point to the next. That’s where we’re able to fill that gap and give out bags of food,” Derbes explained.

Student Julie Reeves said she’s heard students discuss where their next meal would come from in the past, and it is concerning.

“It definitely does cause you to worry more, especially if you’re in nursing and you know how nutrition can positively or negatively affect a human body.”

Derbes said as an instructor, it’s saddening to see how many students need help.

“It breaks my heart to see some of the students have to come in and ask. You can see that it’s hard for them,” Derbes added.

The college will be hosting a food drive Oct. 16 - 27.

Visit the college’s website to donate to the food pantry.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.