Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Schools preparing for increase in upper respiratory viruses

Along with influenza, other viruses like COVID-19, RSV, and others will be predominant.
Along with influenza, other viruses like COVID-19, RSV, and others will be predominant.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across Northeast Arkansas are preparing for the upcoming flu season.

Along with influenza, other viruses like COVID-19, RSV, and others will be predominant.

Schools are working to prevent illness before it even starts.

“We start to see complaints of a bad headache. They’ll even complain of their back and their legs hurting. We look for temperatures around 100.4. That’s when we start calling parents and sending them home,” said Registered Nurse Stephanie Nichols with the Lawrence County School District.

If your child becomes ill, keeping them at home is the best option.

“We will hope that their symptoms are improving before they return definitely if they have any fever, vomiting, diarrhea, anything like that. We ask that they be 24-hour symptom-free before they return,” Batesville School District’s Nursing Coordinator Stephanie Nichols explained.

Districts say some things can be done at home to ensure your family is healthy.

“The number one thing we recommend is to vaccinate yourself and your kiddos. Handwashing is always a plus. Wipe their things down. Wipe their lunch box down. Throw it in the washing machine. Their coats, their binders, their backpacks. That’s some of the things that I do at home for my kid during flu season,” Nichols said.

Work is being done at the schools to clean facilities.

“Custodial staff is cleaning things daily. Our buses are disinfected. We have the hand sanitizer things available. Just trying to be proactive and preventative and try to stay on top of things the best you can,” Bullard added.

The school said the season of sickness is problematic, as it could interrupt in-classroom time for students by days or even weeks.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Buddy Evans was announced as the winner of the fully loaded 2023 Ford Bronco Sport giveaway.
Man wins $40,000 Ford Bronco Sport
You may have noticed signs along Main Street recently, stating “Don’t support panhandling”...
City installs signs to deter giving to panhandlers
A church in the search for a new home has found a community to help along the way.
Church in search of new home finds community to help
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has ordered all flags in Arkansas be flown at half-staff to...
Gov. Sanders orders flags flown at half-staff

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will happen on Oct. 7, with...
Weekend event to “walk for a cure”
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Doctor discusses importance of breast cancer screenings
Women’s Health Fair hosted in Paragould
AMMC hosts Women’s Health Fair