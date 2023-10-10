Schools preparing for increase in upper respiratory viruses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across Northeast Arkansas are preparing for the upcoming flu season.

Along with influenza, other viruses like COVID-19, RSV, and others will be predominant.

Schools are working to prevent illness before it even starts.

“We start to see complaints of a bad headache. They’ll even complain of their back and their legs hurting. We look for temperatures around 100.4. That’s when we start calling parents and sending them home,” said Registered Nurse Stephanie Nichols with the Lawrence County School District.

If your child becomes ill, keeping them at home is the best option.

“We will hope that their symptoms are improving before they return definitely if they have any fever, vomiting, diarrhea, anything like that. We ask that they be 24-hour symptom-free before they return,” Batesville School District’s Nursing Coordinator Stephanie Nichols explained.

Districts say some things can be done at home to ensure your family is healthy.

“The number one thing we recommend is to vaccinate yourself and your kiddos. Handwashing is always a plus. Wipe their things down. Wipe their lunch box down. Throw it in the washing machine. Their coats, their binders, their backpacks. That’s some of the things that I do at home for my kid during flu season,” Nichols said.

Work is being done at the schools to clean facilities.

“Custodial staff is cleaning things daily. Our buses are disinfected. We have the hand sanitizer things available. Just trying to be proactive and preventative and try to stay on top of things the best you can,” Bullard added.

The school said the season of sickness is problematic, as it could interrupt in-classroom time for students by days or even weeks.

