Walnut Ridge wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/6/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NE Arkansas games played on October 6th, 2023.

A season high 5,036 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Walnut Ridge (2,366) beats Jonesboro (2,125) by 241 votes, Blytheville (545) was 3rd.

Robbie Tate takes the direct snap, finds a hole, breaks a few tackles, and he’s gone for a touchdown on the 2nd play of the game. The Bobcats beat Piggott 49-0 to move to 5-2 overall, 2-0 in 3A-3.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the Walnut Ridge booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

