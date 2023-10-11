2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: Southside at Nettleton

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week takes us to Jonesboro, where a three-way tie atop the 5A East standings will be broken as Nettleton hosts Southside.

The team also tied for first, Valley View, will meet Brookland, Southside, and then Nettleton over the next three weeks.

Nettleton Raiders (5-1, 3-0 5A East)

Nettleton is coming off back-to-back road wins against Brookland and Paragould, they’ll return here to Raider Field for the first time since late September 3-0 in 5A East play.

“We really haven’t had an easy ballgame yet, but they find a way,” Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton said. “They’re a resilient group. Different guys have stepped up each week.”

The Raider defense has been the key so far in conference play, allowing just 20 points per game over the past three weeks. They’ll face a Southside team that presents plenty of challenges offensively.

“They got running backs that can run the ball, they got a quarterback that’s very athletic, they’ve got tight ends and receivers that have made big plays in crucial moments,” Hampton said. “[But] this is what you play for, you want to be in a position to play meaningful games in the end and we’ve put ourselves in a position to do that. There’s a lot going on this week, it’s homecoming and we haven’t been home in 2-3 weeks, so they’ll be excited to play in front of the home crowd.”

Southside Southerners (6-0, 3-0 5A East)

Southside stayed perfect after going on the road last week, shutting out Brookland 38-0.

“Defense is playing really, really well right now,” Southside head coach Kenny Simpson said. “I think they’re potentially one of the best in the state and they’ll be challenged, we understand, coming up this Friday.”

For the first time this season, the Southerners will have to go on the road in back-to-back weeks when they face Nettleton.

“We’ve got a group of young kids, there’s only two seniors [on defense] so they’ve started to gel and figuring it out. I thought they played really well against Brookland and then offensively we’ve got a lot of weapons at any given moment they can make a play.”

The big challenge defensively this week, managing the dynamic Raider playmakers.

“We know they’re going to be super talented, we’ve seen them on film,” Simpson said. “Getting a lot of their guys back this week, we’d imagine they’re going to be full strength. We’re excited about the matchup, big challenge for us, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.