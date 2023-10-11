2023 State Tennis Roundup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA teams are bringing home hardware on the hardcourt.

Check out the playlist of updates from state championships in boys tennis and girls tennis. Riverside won back to back 2A boys state championships. The Rebels, Parkers Chapel, & Conway Christian finished in a three-way tie with 7 points each.

State Tennis Championship Points System

- 1 point for winning 1st round matchup (singles & doubles)

- 1 point for winning quarterfinal

- 2 points for winning semifinal

- 3 points for winning state final

East Poinsett County was state runner-up in 2A girls.

We’ll have 6A, 5A, 4A, & 3A updates airing in the Thursday sportscasts.

