Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

2023 State Tennis Roundup

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA teams are bringing home hardware on the hardcourt.

Check out the playlist of updates from state championships in boys tennis and girls tennis. Riverside won back to back 2A boys state championships. The Rebels, Parkers Chapel, & Conway Christian finished in a three-way tie with 7 points each.

State Tennis Championship Points System

- 1 point for winning 1st round matchup (singles & doubles)

- 1 point for winning quarterfinal

- 2 points for winning semifinal

- 3 points for winning state final

East Poinsett County was state runner-up in 2A girls.

We’ll have 6A, 5A, 4A, & 3A updates airing in the Thursday sportscasts.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of...
Former principal accused of sexual assault
ISRAEL
Legislators search for Arkansans in Israel
A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.
Jonesboro announces finalists for new dog park name

Latest News

2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 5-1 Nettleton prepares to host Southside
Blake Grupe was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
A-State alum Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Riverside, EPC, Ridgefield Christian, & CRA fare well in 2023 2A State Tennis Championships
A-State alum Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week