2nd arson suspect to make court appearance in Dunklin Co.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The second suspect charged in connection with a business fire in Kennett is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, October 11.

Kerry Raymond is expected to be arraigned in Dunklin County at 10 a.m.

He’s charged with second-degree arson in connection with a July fire at a mexican restaurant.

The second suspect, Crystal Umfress, appeared in court on Tuesday. She waived her right to an arraignment and is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing in December.

