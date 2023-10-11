Football Friday Night
A-State alum Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Blake Grupe was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Blake Grupe was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf is earning NFL accolades.

Blake Grupe was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday afternoon. The New Orleans Saints kicker connected on field goals from 53 and 54 yards. Grupe is the first Saint to make two 50 yarders in the same game since 2004. The Arkansas State alum was also good on four extra points as New Orleans beat the Patriots 34-0.

Grupe has made 11 of 12 field goals in his rookie season and 9 for 9 in extra points. The Saints face

