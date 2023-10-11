Football Friday Night
Airfield to celebrate 81 years of service

From Region 8 News at Six
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas airport plans to celebrate a big anniversary this weekend.

The Walnut Ride Regional Airport will hold a celebration surrounding its 81 years of operations on Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 8 a.m.

The airport will have breakfast, live music, and even the opportunity to ride in an airplane.

Airport Manager Stacy Haggard said it’s important to celebrate the history in its 81 years.

“It’s the 81 anniversary of this being an airfield. It was created back in 1942. They built it in around 90 days or less. We like to celebrate that every year,” Hoggard explained.

Hoggard said the airport has had multiple uses over the years.

“It’s 81 years of our freedom. In World War II, our soldiers went over and fought for our freedoms, and it’s nice to remember a lot of them trained at our base. It’s to honor them and our veterans,” Haggard added.

The airport will have glasses available for everyone to view the annular solar eclipse.

For more information on Saturday’s celebration, visit the airport’s Facebook page.

