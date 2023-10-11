Arkansas defense companies aiding war in Israel

JONESBORO, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A city in south Arkansas houses branches of aerospace and defense companies producing materials used in the war in Israel.

The city of Camden is home to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and Aerojet Rocketdyne which all produce defense systems.

According to content partner KARK, Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said these companies are crucial to the defense of Israel.

During a visit to Israel in 2022, Hutchinson shared information about the production in Arkansas.

He said the then-prime minister of Israel told him something he’ll never forget.

“The prime minister looked at me and simply said, ‘You tell the people of Camden and Arkansas, that you’re saving thousands of Israeli lives by what you produce,” Hutchinson said.

The former governor said he is proud of Arkansans for helping by producing what he said are quality defense products.

For more on this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.