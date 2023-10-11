Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas defense companies aiding war in Israel

The city of Camden is home to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and Aerojet Rocketdyne...
The city of Camden is home to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and Aerojet Rocketdyne which all produce defense systems.(KARK)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A city in south Arkansas houses branches of aerospace and defense companies producing materials used in the war in Israel.

The city of Camden is home to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and Aerojet Rocketdyne which all produce defense systems.

According to content partner KARK, Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said these companies are crucial to the defense of Israel.

During a visit to Israel in 2022, Hutchinson shared information about the production in Arkansas.

He said the then-prime minister of Israel told him something he’ll never forget.

“The prime minister looked at me and simply said, ‘You tell the people of Camden and Arkansas, that you’re saving thousands of Israeli lives by what you produce,” Hutchinson said.

The former governor said he is proud of Arkansans for helping by producing what he said are quality defense products.

For more on this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has ordered all flags in Arkansas be flown at half-staff to...
Gov. Sanders orders flags flown at half-staff
You may have noticed signs along Main Street recently, stating “Don’t support panhandling”...
City installs signs to deter giving to panhandlers
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Buried treasure doesn’t always have to contain gold, and that was certainly the case in...
Time capsule reveals childhood dreams

Latest News

According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
Conversations around mental health have changed a lot since World Mental Health Day began in...
World Mental Health Day works to change conversations around mental health
Lyon College gave a first look at its new veterinary and dental schools on Monday.
Lyon College unveils first renderings of veterinarian and dental schools
FFN Extra: Southside HC Kenny Simpson previews Nettleton matchup