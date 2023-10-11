Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama woman who was accused of a kidnapping hoax after calling 911 to say she saw a child on the side of the interstate and then went missing was found guilty on two misdemeanor charges Wednesday.

Carlee Russell, 26, appeared in Hoover Municipal Court and pleaded not guilty to the two class A misdemeanor counts for what police described as a staged kidnapping in July.

Hoover Municipal Court Judge Thomas Brad Bishop found Russell guilty on false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.

The state recommended a maximum of one year in jail – six months for each charge, a fine of $831, plus restitution in the amount of $17,974.88.

The case will now be appealed to the circuit court.

On July 13, Russell called 911 and reported she saw a toddler walking along the side of I-459. When police responded, they found Russell’s car still running on the side of the interstate and her phone, triggering a search that commanded national attention and concern.

Russell returned to her home on foot July 15 at 10:44 p.m.

Authorities say they are still unclear about Russell’s location during the 49 hours she was missing. She told police a man came out of the woods with orange hair and abducted her, forcing her into an 18-wheeler. Russell said she was able to escape but was recaptured. She was able to escape again in West Hoover and returned home.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shared his frustration over the lack of harsher charges available for situations like this that create panic, fear and consume significant law enforcement resources.

“It’s the same as someone who goes out and maybe shoplifts less than $500 worth of merchandise. It’s the same penalty, and I just think there needs to be some sort of enhancement when you’re talking about being kidnapped and you’ve been a victim of a serious crime,” Derzis said.

Hoover’s investigation determined Russell used her phone to search the term “do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?”, the movie “Taken,” a film about an abduction, and the “price of bus tickets from Birmingham.”

Ultimately, Russell admitted to falsifying the situation through a statement from her attorney, Emory Anthony.

“My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person,” they said in the statement. “My client did not have any help in this incident, but this was a single act done by herself. My client was not with anyone or in a hotel with anyone during the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department, and other agencies as well, as to her friends and family.”

Russell turned herself into the Hoover Police on July 28.

