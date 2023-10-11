Football Friday Night
Family Dollar distribution center returns to West Memphis, fully modernized

By Rose Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family Dollar is returning to West Memphis with a fully modernized distribution center, according to the City of West Memphis.

The distribution center is expected to be operational by Fall 2024.

The facility will provide 300 jobs in the area, with plans for more workforce development.

Over $100 million is being invested to ensure the facility meets industry-leading health and safety standards.

The distribution center will be able to serve up to 1,000 Family Dollar locations in the surrounding area.

The 850,000 square foot facility will include:

  • Comprehensive interior demolition and remodeling
  • Building-wide temperature control systems
  • Automated LED lighting
  • Racking
  • Enhanced amenities for associates and new office space.

To learn more about employment opportunities with Family Dollar click here.

