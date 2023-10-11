Farmers see record corn harvest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas corn farmers saw record harvest for during the 2023 season.

According to the Arkansas Farm Bureau, farmers planted over 890,000 acres of corn in 2023.

Current projections are up 180 bushels this year, which is a nice increase from 173 this year.

The weather has allowed farmers to harvest most of the crops without any issues.

“We have had a lot of acres to be harvested in a short amount of time, as far the corn harvest goes, we are wrapping up our harvest and there is not much corn left in the field,” said Chris Grimes with the Craighead County Extension Office.

As farmers wrap up their corn harvest, their eyes turn to storage and transportation as they prepare to sell later this year or early next year.

Mississippi River levels will play a huge factor in the transportation of grains including corn.

“Right there along the Mississippi River, they cannot load as heavy as they would like to. I am hearing instances of 50% to 60% is all they are loading on those badges,” said Grimes.

