Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Farmers see record corn harvest

By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas corn farmers saw record harvest for during the 2023 season.

According to the Arkansas Farm Bureau, farmers planted over 890,000 acres of corn in 2023.

Current projections are up 180 bushels this year, which is a nice increase from 173 this year.

The weather has allowed farmers to harvest most of the crops without any issues.

“We have had a lot of acres to be harvested in a short amount of time, as far the corn harvest goes, we are wrapping up our harvest and there is not much corn left in the field,” said Chris Grimes with the Craighead County Extension Office.

As farmers wrap up their corn harvest, their eyes turn to storage and transportation as they prepare to sell later this year or early next year.

Mississippi River levels will play a huge factor in the transportation of grains including corn.

“Right there along the Mississippi River, they cannot load as heavy as they would like to. I am hearing instances of 50% to 60% is all they are loading on those badges,” said Grimes.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
ISRAEL
Legislators search for Arkansans in Israel
A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
A crew of Arkansas wildland firefighters is heading to Mississippi to help battle...
Arkansas firefighters headed to Mississippi to battle wildfires
The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.
Jonesboro announces finalists for new dog park name

Latest News

Family Dollar distribtuiin center returns to West Memphis.
Family Dollar distribution center returns to West Memphis, fully modernized
The city of Camden is home to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and Aerojet Rocketdyne...
Arkansas defense companies aiding war in Israel
Each week, K8 Meteorologist Jace Passmore reviews a broad range of topics involving agriculture...
K8 Now - Agri Weekly with Jace Passmore 10/10/23
Tune to K8 apps on Roku, FireTV, and Apple TV. Or, watch on kait8.com/live.
K8 Now: ‘Agri Weekly’ with Meteorologist Jace Passmore - Oct. 10 edition