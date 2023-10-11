First responders react to low river levels

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Water levels along the Mississippi River are at historic lows and are impacting farmers shipping grains up and down the river.

The low levels are also sparking concern among first responders along the banks who depend on boats for water rescue.

Osceola is known for its booming steel industry and ports along the Mississippi River. It also has the only public boat ramp along the river in Mississippi County.

Mike Godsey has volunteered with the Blytheville Emergency Squad for over 50 years. Godsey said time has taken its toll on the boat ramp.

“We messed up two props trying to get our boats in and out of the ramp down there,” said Godsey.

Godsey said that the low river levels are both a blessing and a curse when it comes to water rescues.

He said they are receiving fewer calls to the river from boaters but are still receiving nearly the same amount for accidents at factories and the steel mill.

“With the water being low, people aren’t getting out on the river fishing and stuff like they normally do so we don’t have much traffic out there,” said Godsey.

As the name suggests, the emergency squad is in Blytheville, a nearly 30-minute drive from the nearest boat ramp in Osceola.

Godsey said San Soosey is their only option because privately owned ramps are out of commission when water is this low.

“It takes us two or three times the amount of to do it because of the distance we have to travel to get to them,” said Godsey.

He added that most of their calls are life-threatening, so seconds and minutes matter.

The river will eventually return to normal levels, but that does not change the distance the emergency squad has to travel to get in the water.

“So we would like to have a good ramp out here in Blytheville and that would help us if we had something up here,” said Godsey.

