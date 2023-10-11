Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a theft of several thousand dollars from a car dealership.

According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police that a former employee had been stealing money from the business.

The suspect was accused of taking approximately $22,000 in cash over a period of time.

The report did not identify the suspect but said they could face a felony charge of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

