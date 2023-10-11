Football Friday Night
Former principal accused of sexually assaulting students

Arkansas State Police have arrested a former high school principal following allegations of "inappropriate behavior with female students."
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a former high school principal Tuesday following allegations of “inappropriate behavior with female students.”

ASP arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Shafer is the former principal and softball coach at Augusta High School.

According to Wednesday’s news release, the Woodruff County prosecutor asked ASP to investigate Shafer in July after the Augusta School District terminated his employment following allegations of inappropriate behavior with female students.

Shafer is currently being held in the Woodruff County Jail, awaiting his next court appearance.

