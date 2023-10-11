Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Harding football remains #9 in AFCA Division II Top 25

(KAIT)
By Harding Athletics
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With its 62-0 road win over Northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday, Harding football remained No. 9 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll and the D2Football.com poll.

The Bisons stayed at No. 5 on MasseyRatings.com. Harding, 6-0 on the season for only the second time in program history, has now appeared in 58 consecutive AFCA polls, dating to the final poll of the 2017 season. In the Northwestern Oklahoma game, Harding scored touchdowns on all seven of its offensive possessions and returned two interceptions for touchdowns for the second consecutive game.

Harding is back at home this Saturday to host No. 5 Ouachita Baptist. Kickoff at First Security Stadium is at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
ISRAEL
Legislators search for Arkansans in Israel
A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
A crew of Arkansas wildland firefighters is heading to Mississippi to help battle...
Arkansas firefighters headed to Mississippi to battle wildfires
The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.
Jonesboro announces finalists for new dog park name

Latest News

Blake Grupe was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
A-State alum Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: Southside at Nettleton
CRA beats Manila in 3A Northeast volleyball clash
K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (10/10/23)