Harding football remains #9 in AFCA Division II Top 25

With its 62-0 road win over Northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday, Harding football remained No. 9 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll and the D2Football.com poll.

The Bisons stayed at No. 5 on MasseyRatings.com. Harding, 6-0 on the season for only the second time in program history, has now appeared in 58 consecutive AFCA polls, dating to the final poll of the 2017 season. In the Northwestern Oklahoma game, Harding scored touchdowns on all seven of its offensive possessions and returned two interceptions for touchdowns for the second consecutive game.

Harding is back at home this Saturday to host No. 5 Ouachita Baptist. Kickoff at First Security Stadium is at 6 p.m.

