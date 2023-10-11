Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Jonesboro announces finalists for new dog park name

The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.
The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.

The new park will be located near Jonesboro High School on Parkview Street.

According to the city’s Facebook post, the city collected and reviewed several suggestions and compiled a list of the top 10 names:

According to the city’s Facebook post, the city collected and reviewed several suggestions and...
According to the city’s Facebook post, the city collected and reviewed several suggestions and compiled a list of the top 10 names:(City of Jonesboro)

Residents can cast their vote by leaving a comment on the Facebook post by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The city said it will announce the name of the new dog park by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has ordered all flags in Arkansas be flown at half-staff to...
Gov. Sanders orders flags flown at half-staff
You may have noticed signs along Main Street recently, stating “Don’t support panhandling”...
City installs signs to deter giving to panhandlers
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Buried treasure doesn’t always have to contain gold, and that was certainly the case in...
Time capsule reveals childhood dreams

Latest News

Jonesboro native Dr. Jeremy Cohen now serves as the newest emergency physician at St. Bernards...
NYITCOM at A-State grad carries on family tradition
NYITCOM grad turned Jonesboro emergency physician
NYITCOM grad turned Jonesboro emergency physician
A student is accused of bringing a handgun to Poplar Bluff High School on Tuesday morning,...
Student accused of bringing handgun to Poplar Bluff High School said it was ‘for protection’
a look at the albino squirrel hanging out in a tree in the city cemetery.
Rare albino squirrel found in Jonesboro