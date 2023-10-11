Jonesboro announces finalists for new dog park name

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.

The new park will be located near Jonesboro High School on Parkview Street.

According to the city’s Facebook post, the city collected and reviewed several suggestions and compiled a list of the top 10 names:

Residents can cast their vote by leaving a comment on the Facebook post by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The city said it will announce the name of the new dog park by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

