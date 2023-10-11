Football Friday Night
Lyon College unveils first renderings of veterinarian and dental schools

Lyon College gave a first look at its new veterinary and dental schools on Monday.
Lyon College gave a first look at its new veterinary and dental schools on Monday.(Lyon College)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College gave a first look at its new veterinary and dental schools on Monday.

The college released a rendering of the new schools. The two schools will be on the site of the Heifer International’s Little Rock campus.

Lyon College President Melissa Taverner said representatives of the school traveled around the country and visited different facilities to see what they could bring back to both schools.

“We were looking at some of the newer facilities to say, ‘Ok, what is new, what’s going on in the newer facilities? Particularly with the advent of exciting technology and simulation labs,” she said.

The state of Arkansas has neither a dental school nor a veterinary school. Taverner said with both schools coming, they hope to keep students from leaving the state to get dental or veterinary education out of state.

“We want to make sure that Arkansas students, who are absolutely well qualified, have the opportunity to study this advanced level in their state,” she said.

The school is in the process of finalizing more renderings of the schools, and it will release them at the groundbreaking for the schools.

Taverner said she hopes students will be in class by Fall 2025.

