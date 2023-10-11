M2.9 quake recorded near Osceola
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many as 25 people reported feeling an earthquake early Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 2.9 quake at 6:10 a.m. Oct. 11.
The quake was centered 6 miles northeast of Garland, Tennessee, and about 22 miles southeast of Blytheville.
Twenty-five people reported feeling the quake, which had a depth of 12 kilometers, to the USGS. If you felt it, and would like to file a report, click here.
