M2.9 quake recorded near Osceola

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many as 25 people reported feeling an earthquake early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 2.9 quake at 6:10 a.m. Oct. 11.

The quake was centered 6 miles northeast of Garland, Tennessee, and about 22 miles southeast of Blytheville.

Twenty-five people reported feeling the quake, which had a depth of 12 kilometers, to the USGS. If you felt it, and would like to file a report, click here.

