Man killed in morning crash

A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.
A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:25 p.m. Oct. 11 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, south of Morehouse.

According to the preliminary crash report, Steven W. Childers II of Malden was eastbound when a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by 19-year-old Gabriel G. Massey of Sikeston failed to yield and hit his 2012 Nissan Altima.

New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle pronounced Childers dead at the scene at 7:36 a.m.

An ambulance took Massey to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with moderate injuries.

