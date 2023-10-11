Man killed in morning crash
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:25 p.m. Oct. 11 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, south of Morehouse.
According to the preliminary crash report, Steven W. Childers II of Malden was eastbound when a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by 19-year-old Gabriel G. Massey of Sikeston failed to yield and hit his 2012 Nissan Altima.
New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle pronounced Childers dead at the scene at 7:36 a.m.
An ambulance took Massey to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with moderate injuries.
