Man rams woman’s vehicle after she filed restraining order, causes crash on I-55, sheriff says
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a crash on I-55 was caused by a man ramming the vehicle of a woman who filed a restraining order against him.
According to the sheriff, a woman called dispatch saying that a blue Dodge Ram truck with a Wisconsin plate was ramming her vehicle.
The incident began near Marion Arkansas.
The sheriff says that the woman had filed a restraining order against the man prior to the altercation.
Authorities in the Marion area are investigating the case.
