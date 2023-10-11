Football Friday Night
Oct. 11: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A warm front lifted to the north overnight, and that has brought in moisture and cloud cover.

Expect these clouds to stick with us through at least the first half of the day.

I do think we will see some sunshine during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warmer today, with highs topping out in the mid-80s.

Our only chance of rain moves in on Friday, but even that chance is low.

Scattered showers will be possible as our next cold front moves through on Friday.

Behind the front, cooler air moves in just in time for the weekend.

Winds will also pick up ahead and behind that front.

Temperatures over the weekend and into next week look to stay below normal for this time of year.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Missouri family is stuck in a war zone. Find out how others are helping them get back home.

A ballot title is approved to remove some items from Arkansas sales tax collections.

Another round of public records requests over a lectern purchase now yields more questions.

We have an idea of what new veterinary and dental schools will look like.

A Halloween display draws criticism from neighbors in Central Arkansas.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

