Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Renovations underway at Butler County Courthouse

Renovations underway at Butler County Courthouse.
By Madison Steward
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Renovations are underway for a historic building in Butler County.

According to county commissioners, the Butler County Courthouse in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is undergoing a facelift.

The goal is to preserve the building they feel holds a rich history.

“This building was constructed after the tornado in ‘27,” said Butler County Commissioner Vince Lampe. “It was completed in ‘33 and it is just a historical place to be.”

After nearly 90 years, the courthouse is in need of some repairs.

“I kept saying to myself, somehow we got to find a way to get this place looking better,” Lampe said.

The solution came through more than $1 million in ARPA funding.

“We decided to allot it to maintaining the upkeep of the building that needed it bad--the windows were rotting--like I said we had window air conditioners,” Lampe said.

Crews have begun the first steps of the renovations--replacing windows and installing central air and cooling in the building.

Don Anderson is the eastern county commissioner. He hopes these improvements are something the community can take pride in.

“It’s quite historic, so we have got to maintain it,” Anderson said. “It is just like a car--you’ve got to make repairs on it and these buildings are pretty old so we gotta make repairs on them.”

And Lampe said more improvements are on the way.

“We are going to clean and retuck point the building after that’s completed and get our driveways and everything overlayed and just give it a general facelift.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, a sales manager at Central Buick GMC told Jonesboro police...
Former employee accused of stealing $22,000 from car dealership
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Shafer of Palestine on suspicion of...
Former principal accused of sexual assault
ISRAEL
Legislators search for Arkansans in Israel
A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
The City of Jonesboro is asking residents to vote on a name for its newest dog park.
Jonesboro announces finalists for new dog park name

Latest News

A recent study revealed the top three most dangerous jobs in Arkansas.
New study reveals most dangerous jobs in Arkansas
Previous studies have documented that Black and Hispanic women have been less likely than white...
UAMS: Black, Hispanic women more likely to get routine mammograms
According to a study by InjuredinFlorida.com, researchers looked at the average time patients...
Study: Arkansas among other states with shortest ER wait times
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 5-1 Nettleton prepares to host Southside
Riverside, EPC, Ridgefield Christian, & CRA fare well in 2023 2A State Tennis Championships