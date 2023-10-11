Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’

(Source: CNN, Taylor Swift, Universal Pictures, Parkwood Entertainment)
By David Daniel, CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans and theater owners are counting down to this weekend when the performer’s career-spanning concert arrives in movie theaters.

The singer’s late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took everyone by surprise.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said fans immediately began buying advance tickets like it was a Taylor Swift tour.

“They had presales that were reported to be early on, within the first 24 hours, at about $29 million,” Dergarabedian said.

Several theater chains are reporting record pre-sales.

“Eras” isn’t the only major music tour headed to theaters.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” chronicling the tour that drew $2.7 million fans figures to bring more to theaters when it opens Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISRAEL
Legislators search for Arkansans in Israel
A Searcy man faces manslaughter charges after investigators said his child wandered away from...
Father accused of manslaughter in child’s drowning death
Itamar Levi grew up under the cover of the Iron Dome and has always felt a sense of security...
Former A-State athlete caught up in Israeli-Gaza conflict
A crew of Arkansas wildland firefighters is heading to Mississippi to help battle...
Arkansas firefighters headed to Mississippi to battle wildfires
Pastor Tim Shelton died after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a triathlon. (SOURCE:...
Pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed on Wednesday the war in Israel. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden on Israel: 'There is no justification for terrorism'
St. Louis is launching a program that seeks to help low-income families by providing them with...
St. Louis launches program to pay $500 a month to lower-income residents
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
Biden says the FTC’s proposed ban on junk fees will help families and ‘honest’ businesses
This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday,...
Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22