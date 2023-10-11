Football Friday Night
Women breaking boundaries in the emergency responder industry

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to the U.S. Fire Administration in the volunteer fire service industry, only 11% of the people are women, but in Bono, they are changing that number.

The Bono Volunteer Fire Department has six female members of the 27 total making them just less than 25%.

For Tracey Snell, it was not something she really thought about.

“It is not something I grew up thinking I would do, not in a million years,” Snell said.

Racheal Blansett is another member of the department and started with the junior program. She said it’s not an easy transition.

“At first it is tough because you are a female you must prove your worth. You have to be strong you have to be level-headed, and be able to talk to the guys,” Blansett said.

Blansett is not the only junior member who worked her way up. Tosha Poole started with Blansett and is not the first female in an administrative role. She said the guys with the department made her transition a smooth one.

“Other members have been really great to help us get involved and not just make us go get a tool or go get water,” Poole said.

All the women say their favorite part of the job is helping people, and showing little girls everywhere they can be whatever they put their minds to.

“I think as women it encourages other women younger women to look and say I can do that,” Snell said.

