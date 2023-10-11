Women’s Health Day to offer free mammograms

Football Friday Night
In addition to free breakfast and door prizes, St. Bernards will offer free comprehensive screenings, including blood work, and free mammograms for those who qualify.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for Northeast Arkansas women.

St. Bernards Healthcare will host its Women’s Health Day on Friday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 10 a.m. at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.

In addition to free breakfast and door prizes, St. Bernards will offer free comprehensive screenings, including blood work, and free mammograms for those who qualify.

Mammograms will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients must bring a valid driver’s license or photo ID and insurance card if insured.

For more information, call 870-207-7300 or visit stbernards.info.

