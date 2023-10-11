World Mental Health Day works to change conversations around mental health

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Conversations around mental health have changed a lot since World Mental Health Day began in 1992.

Leigh Poe, a school counselor for Batesville High School, said while the stigma of mental health has changed, so have the students she has worked with for the past 20 years.

She said the advent of social media has changed the ways students’ mental health is affected.

“You’re always quick to tell them, social media is not reality. It’s just making the best of what they are, learning how to persevere,” she said.

She said the pandemic also added to the mental health issues students are showing, as many report having more anxiety or depression since 2020.

Poe said addressing mental health at a young age is important as it can have negative effects on adulthood.

“You’re not physically healthy, you’re not emotionally healthy, you’re having trouble making relationships, friendships, jobs,” she said.

Lee McBride was one of those kids who battled mental illness throughout childhood.

“Being an LGBT teen, a child, in Arkansas wasn’t always the safest place mentally because there was a lot of hate thrown my way growing up,” he said.

LGBT+ youth is at even more risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly half of LGBT+ youth considered suicide in 2021.

For McBride, counseling was a haven from the anxiety and depression he fought.

“A lot of times you just take things as it is, someone tells you something about yourself and you believe it and it took going to see a therapist and understand that not all of those things were true and how do I work through them,” he said.

McBride is now a teacher and said mental health has moved in the right direction since he was a student.

“The stigma has gotten a thousand times better it seems like teenagers these days are not ashamed or not afraid to talk about having mental health issues,” he said.

But Lee said there needs to be more professionals like Poe, for students who battle with mental health today.

