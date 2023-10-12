9 Harding hosts #5 Ouachita Baptist Saturday in matchup of GAC undefeateds

#9 Harding Bisons (6-0, 6-0) vs. #5 Ouachita Baptist Tigers (6-0, 6-0)

Oct. 14, 2023 • 6 p.m. • Searcy, Ark. • First Security Stadium

Starting 11

Harding enters the game with a 10-game winning streak, currently the longest winning streak in Division II. Ouachita enters the game with an 11-game road winning streak, tied for the second-longest in D2 and an 18-game conference winning streak, tied for the longest in D2.

KEY STATS: Harding leads D2 with 19 turnovers gained, while Ouachita is second in D2 with only three turnovers lost. Harding is seventh in D2 in 3rd Down Conversion Pct. Defense (22.1%), while Ouachita leads D2 in 3rd Down Conversion Pct. (57.7%).

This will be the 64th meeting between HU and OBU with the Bisons leading 33-26-4. the teams have split the last 10 meetings overall and have split the last eight meetings in Searcy.

After breaking a huge run on its second play from scrimmage, seventh-ranked Harding found the end zone only one more time and fell 21-13 to No. 9 Ouachita Baptist last season in Great American Conference play at Cliff Harris Stadium. Sophomore Jhalen Spicer took a pitch to the right and went untouched for a 77-yard TD.

Harding is ranked No. 9 in the AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Harding has appeared in 58 consecutive AFCA polls. Harding is 9th in the D2Football.com poll and No. 5 at MassingRatings.com

Harding’s current 10-game winning streak is tied for the third-longest in program history, the Bisons last had an 11-game winning streak from Sept. 23-Dec. 9, 2017. The longest winning streak in program history was 13 games from Sept. 3-Dec. 3, 2016. HU is 6-0 for the third time in program history, also in 2002 and 2016.

Harding has taken the top spot in D2 with 52.3 points per game and also rank third nationally with 10.8 points allowed. The Bisons have scored 60 or more points in consecutive shutouts for the first time in program history.

Harding leads D2 with 381.0 rushing yards per game. HU rushed for 381 yards at Northwestern Oklahoma and has rushed for 300 or more yards 101 times since going to the flexbone in 2010.

Harding has moved to seventh nationally in third-down conversion defense at 22.1%. The Bisons held their last two opponents to 2 of 25 on third down. HU also ranks 2nd nationally with 61 first downs allowed, six last week and 10 over the last two games.

Harding leads D2 with six defensive touchdowns ... Harding has two fumble return TD and four interception return TD ... Harding’s 13 interceptions are tied with New Haven and Central Mo. for tops in D2.