A-State baseball alum Liam Hicks goes 6 for 6 Tuesday in Arizona Fall League

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf has a hot bat in the desert.

Liam Hicks was 6 for 6 Tuesday night in the Arizona Fall League. The Texas Rangers prospect had 2 RBIs and 5 runs for the Surprise Saguaros. According to MLB Pipeline, Hicks is the first player since 2009 to record six hits in one AFL game.

The Fall League is home to a six-hit night for the first time in 13 years!#TexasRangers prospect Liam Hicks enjoyed a career night at the plate: https://t.co/OYVHjlDf3s pic.twitter.com/JHutYJ95K7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 11, 2023

The Arkansas State baseball alum competed in High-A (Hickory) and Double-A (Frisco) in the 2023 Minor League Baseball season. In 92 combined games, the Canadian catcher hit .275 with 4 home runs and 45 RBI. He recorded 82 hits and 7 steals.

Hicks was selected by the Rangers in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. In 2022 alone, he experienced rookie ball in Arizona plus A and A-Advanced in North Carolina. He’s top 10 in Arkansas State history with a career .340 batting average.

More than a few future MLB stars have competed in the Arizona Fall League. Albert Pujols, Matt Holliday, Torii Hunter, Derek Jeter, Mike Trout, and Max Scherzer are just some of the names that played in the desert on their Road to the Show.

I profiled Liam in May when the Frisco Roughriders came to North Little Rock to play the Arkansas Travelers. You can watch the story below.

