All Hands and Hearts lends a helping hand to storm victims

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - All Hands and Hearts is a disaster organization that travels the world, helping people recover from natural disasters.

They have been all over the area assisting with recovery from the December 10 tornadoes, dealing with everything from roof repair to water damage.

“Roof repair, siding, anything interior, drywall flooring, or any damage that has been done,” said Annie Alvelais with All Hands and Hearts.

Annie said most of the people that she met were overcome with storm anxiety, one of those people is Llyod Inzer and his wife.

After the tornado inflicted nearly $17,000 worth of damage on his home, he and his wife are more weather-aware than ever.

“We have never been in one and when the tornado came through it was terrifying. Now every time a cloud comes my wife gets scared,” said Trumann resident Llyod Inzer.

Lloyd Inzer has lived off Speedway in Trumann since the early 1990s when he and his wife crowded in the hallway as the tornado bared down his home.

Inzer said he has always wanted a safe room but could never afford it, but All Hands and Hearts made it happen.

“They came out and talked with us, and was nice enough to give me the storm cellar and it did not cost us a penny,” said Inzer.

Now for Inzer and his wife, there is no more hesitation in finding a safe spot when the sirens sound. Inzer was able to find a pretty convenient spot for the safe room too.

“It is sitting right here near the back door and we can just come out and go right in it and I am thankful that we have one,” said Inzer.

Annie said the most rewarding part about her work is giving storm victims a helping hand and a sense of security.

“Giving people that peace of mind knowing that when a tornado comes through you have a safe place to be and you don’t have to lose that moment of hesitation should I be in the bathtub or the closet,” said Alvelais.

All Hands and Hearts will be hosting a storm safety talk on Oct. 17 in Trumann, Oct. 18 in Jonesboro, and Oct. 19 in Leachville. All presentations start at 5:30 p.m. and last two hours.

